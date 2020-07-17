Football: Bishop Ryan preparing for the season

The Bishop Ryan Lions Football team started their quest for redemption this week with preseason practice.

“We came up short last year so we got a little revenge because we want to go back there and win it this year,” tells Head Coach Roger Coleman.

“We would like to go perfect this year and get back to state and hopefully win that too,” smiles Running back Jaxon Feller.

The NDHSSA gave the go ahead to have fall sports, so the Lions are getting prepared for fall camp in August.

“The boys are together, we are working on stuff and we are going to have fun this week and let other people make those big decisions,” adds Coach Coleman.

Bishop Ryan returns many key players from last season but will have a big task to replace their line.

“So we know come August, September for our team up front is where we are going to have to really be challenged and figure out what we are going to do,” explains Coach Coleman.

“We return most of our skilled positions so I feel like if we have some younger kids that step up on the line, we’re going to see a lot of what we had last year,” says Quarterback Nick Sanders.

“Obviously we will need our linemen to step up because we lost a lot last year but I think they will be just fine though. They’ve all played plenty of Varsity time but they just haven’t started yet and I think they should do just fine,” declares Feller.

Although the Lions lost a good group of seniors, They are leaning on their key guys to help lead the younger players.

“Whenever you lose all of your captains and all of your seniors, those guys have to lead in the locker room and on the field and it cant always be coaches,” exclaims Coach Coleman. “So we got some great guys that are going to step up and do that for us.”

“Just teaching them hardwork, Hardwork is everything,” adds Sanders.

Coach Coleman adds the team is excited for the upcoming season but is waiting on more guidance on the season this fall.

