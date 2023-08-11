Coming off its first losing season since 2010, Bishop Ryan Football is primed to get back to the top of Region Three.

The returning roster and configuration of the schedule all amount to a shot to make amends for last season’s shortcomings.

From week one on down, Bishop Ryan plays the same teams in the same order as last season, a gauntlet of games they’re ready to redo after a 4-6 campaign in 2022.

“We’re calling it the revenge tour,” Junior Quarterback and Safety Jett Lundeen said.

“We’ve all gotten bigger, faster, stronger and we’ve kind of got this mentality that we’ve got to be the best and to the be the best, you’ve got to play the best and work the hardest and we’ve just been doing that day in and day out throughout the summer, through workouts and everything.”

A majority of starters back in the fold, that offseason work could translate into on field success under first year head coach Eric Knutson.

“Almost every single person on the team right now started and played a lot last year, so we’ve got a lot of dudes coming back with a lot of playing experience who remember the feeling of getting beat by those teams and getting their butts kicked here and there and they want to come back and get them now, because they were all really young guys, now they’re getting to juniors and seniors instead of freshman and sophomores,” Knutson said.

Among becoming upperclassman is third year starting QB Jett Lundeen, who’s made big strides since his first start as a freshman.

“I feel like every year, you kind of learn a little bit and add it to your bag and I feel like now that it’s my third year, I’m really a veteran. Every year, I should be able to help everyone out which I’ve been trying to do, and just trying to command people in the right way and see the defense a little differently and know what’s coming and be ready,” Lundeen said.

“He’s gotten a lot smarter. He’s gotten bigger too, so I think it’ll be a big leap year for him,” Senior Offensive and Defensive Lineman Coy Okeson said.

A Lion hoping to finish his prep career strong before putting on the Bison Green and Yellow is Offensive and Defensive Lineman Coy Okeson, setting the bar high as a senior.

“I want to have a great season in the last year with all of my friends and I want to hopefully win a lot of games and hopefully maybe a championship,” Okeson said.