Football: Bishop Ryan says discipline key against Trinity Friday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bishop Ryan Lions are coming off a preseason scrimmage over the weekend against the Minot High Magicians to tune-up for the upcoming season.

The Lions are coming off of a loss in the Class A title game, and open their season on the road against Dickinson Trinity Friday night. Head Coach Roger Coleman says it’s going to come down to discipline to pull out a win.

“It’s going to be the first game of the year,” says head coach Roger Coleman. “And only a week and a half into the season and both teams missed some practice due to outside circumstances so really just execution. Whatever team executes and plays physical, I think wins the game.”

“You just got to show up and play,” says Jaxon Feller. “That’s all it takes. You have to show up and play and give it your all.”

Kickoff is set for 6pm Mountain time in Dickinson.

