Football: Bismarck Demons returning to championship form

The Bismarck Demons are a team that at this time last season was 0-3, but now are flipping the script in 2020, and are undefeated going into their game Thursday against Mandan.

On paper, Bismarck could be happy with a second-place finish in the WDA season last year, but Head Coach Mark Gibson has a sour taste in his mouth from that result all summer.

“Finished second in the west, but the bottom line is that we didn’t play very well at the end,” says head coach Mark Gibson. “Usually our teams in the past kind of jelled and kind of got together. We kind of play hard at the end but we stunk to be brutally honest with you.”

With this summer turning the world upside down, this team has had to battle all the distractions to get rid of the stink of 2019.

“It was really kind of hard to stay focused with everything and keep a tunnel vision with what we wanted to do,” senior Brady Bauman. “But we all did a pretty good job of keeping straight on it and getting the work done that we needed to and get ready for the season.”

Talking to the players, they all say the offense is where they need to improve, striving for a strength that has been a Bismarck Demon pillar for so many seasons.

“Just like the past years of all the great offenses that have come through BHS football,” says senior Brandt Kringlie. “That’s what we try to replicate but we just want a really good run game.”

“I think our team speed is a lot better than it was last year,” says Gibson. “I think overall, obviously with the returning five offensive linemen for us is a nice thing to happen and you return Huus in the backfield.”

With Isaiah Huus doing this each and every week, the Demons are back in the old form, a team with leadership that coach Gibson feels will be the difference.

“Our senior leadership has been outstanding,” Gibson says. “And so those kids have taken it by the reigns and they’ve taken over and that’s what you want every year and certainly this group has been outstanding with that.”

Bismarck will play their huge matchup with Mandan Thursday night at the Bowl.