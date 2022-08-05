The Bismarck Demons make their return to the football field, hoping to turn things around after a tough 2021.

Bismarck will have the same issues of depth that they faced last year with numbers being down. It’s how they prepare for that lack of depth that head coach Mark Gibson hopes to change. With games counting to the QFR, non-conference contests will matter towards the overall postseason picture, which prevents coaches from subbing in nonstarters during games, changing the way underclassmen will have to prepare.

“You got to put a lot on there as far as how they’re going to handle it,” says head coach Mark Gibson. “And if they handle it, great. If not, then you’re going to be in trouble. That’s where you go to lean on those seniors to kind of bring those kids along. They have to understand that it’s okay to make mistakes.”

“Every week we have to come prepared,” says TE/OLB Cole Jahner. “There’s no off days at practice, no off drills. Everything matters this year and every week is just really important so we have to come prepared every week.”