Football: Bismarck needs to stay healthy

The Bismarck Demons are putting an emphasis on staying healthy, especially with the lack of depth on the roster.
Head Coach Mark Gibson knows that keeping his starters on the field will be a balancing act. The Demons made it all the way to the state semifinals but lost to West Fargo Sheyenne due to losing too many of his big-time players.
“When you lose key contributors like that it’s tough to rebound and it’s tough to bounce back,” says head coach Mark Gibson. “I think the one thing is that our kids have to understand that, the good thing is that it’s anybody;’s job. So to me, it’s an opportunity for a lot of kids to get on the field and hope they just try to grab that opportunity.”