A classic rivalry plays out on the Dakota CW this Friday, with the Bismarck Demons traveling north to take on the Minot Magicians.

Bismarck comes into this game still looking for their first win, one that won’t come easy. Last season, it was a 10-0 win for Minot at Bismarck’s homecoming, one that has stuck with the Demon returners.

Bismarck knows the game will be physical and come down to defense, and the goal is to avoid some of the pit falls that Bismarck faced in their 63-22 loss to Mandan. Cole Jahner has been a big part of the offense, a bright spot for the Demons.

“I love when Quinn throws me the ball,” says Jahner. “Getting the ball in my hands is a really big part of our offense. Just getting me the ball and doing what I do. If we run the ball, we set up play action, get the ball to me, I think we’ll be good.”

As for the rivalry, Bismarck leads the series all time 34-17. Head Coach Mark Gibson knows it will be a tough place to play on Friday, but took a little time to remember the classic matchups he’s seen.

“Well it’s always been a relly tough place to play,” says Gibson. “We’ve had a lot of battles up there that goes all the way back to the years of Gary Gleeve when he was the head coach there. Those times it was usually coming down to a conference title game. Coach Hendershot has done a heck of a job with the program right now. He’s got it going in the right direction and we have our hands full but we’re certainly excited to play in the game.”