Football: Bismarck wants to avoid the slow start like they had in 2019

Staying in football with the Bismarck Demons, a team that wants to get off to a better start this season.

Bismarck began 0-3, however, turned it around in 2019 with a 5-2 record in the WDA. But an early exit in the postseason has left a bad taste in their mouth. Head Coach Mark Gibson looking towards the leadership of the players as a key factor against Williston.

“They understand that we can’t go back to that,” says head coach Mark Gibson. “because it’s easy to go out and lose. It’s easy to not put your time into it, just not give much effort, and not care. So, when all those things add up, you have problems, and last year we had problems.”

Game time for the Demons is 7pm on the road against the Coyotes.

