Football: Blue Hawk on the verge of making school history

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dickinson State is off to a 1-0 start this season, and one player leading the team could leave his name in the record books if the Blue Hawks continue their success.

Senior wide receiver Tyger Frye already holds single-game records for receptions and receiving yards, as well as career receptions. But he’s not done yet. Frye is in the top five for career receiving yards and touchdowns at Dickinson State. He says breaking those records would be great, but he wants to see his team win more than anything.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about it or want to reach those goals, of course,” senior wide receiver Tygre Frye said. “My first goal for sure is I want to win football games. I’ve never been a me-guy. I see those numbers. They don’t mean a ton to me, but I want to have the best year I can. I think if I play well in the field our whole team will play well.”

The Blue Hawks home opener is Saturday against Mayville State.

