Football: Bottineau dominating in first year at the 9-man level

After the redistricting for this year’s football team, one team stood out in their first year in 9-man.

The Bottineau Braves went undefeated after moving from 11-man to 9-man this season. They scored 344 points throughout the season against their opponents. Head Coach Zach Keller says he was very impressed with how his team stepped up this year.

“We’re a pretty good run-heavy team,” Keller said. “Our offensive line does a heck of a job blocking for our running backs. And we have a first-year starting quarterback but he jumped into the frey pretty well and we’re pretty athletic with our receivers and tight ends which makes us harder to defend.”

Bottineau will host their first playoff game on Saturday when they face North Prairie.