1993 was the last time Bottineau beat Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich on the gridiron prior to the Braves 22-18 win over the state ranked Cardinals last Friday.

“Credit our kids, I mean they came to work last week, they really wanted that game and I mean, they got after it in practice. We threw a lot of things at them offensively and defensively we wanted to do and try I just credit them for their preparation, our coaching staff too, it was just a good team win,” Bottineau Head Football Coach Zach Keller said.

“We didn’t break at all, we bent with them and our defense came out strong and had awesome turnovers and when those turnovers did happen, we capitalized on those and with those fumbles we recovered them,”

Bottineau Senior Running Back/Linebacker Jacob Shriver said.

The strong start to 2022 follows Bottineau’s 10 win season last year for the most wins by a Braves team in recent memory.

“That group of kids we had last year, great senior class, really good leaders kind of helped change our culture in a way. We’ve had a lot of lean years here in football. We’ve struggled. It’s really turned around the last couple of years, and it’s just a credit to our leadership with these kids and the time they’ve put in in the offseason and weight room and others things like that,” Keller said.



It helped a lot. It showed us that we could win, and it was just a huge confidence boost,” Bottineau Senior Defensive End/Wide Receiver Gabe Nero said.

The winners mentality carried over to the offseason, motivating players to build towards what could be another strong showing this season.

“Last year for my junior year, I did a little preparation, and I could see that I was still kind of out of shape, I was just a little weak, but this summer I really hit the ground running and two a days just felt amazing to me,” Shriver.

“A lot of it’s just kids buying in to what we want to do, and buying in to the stuff we do in the offseason and we’ve had more participation in our weight room in the summer than we’ve probably ever had, and it’s huge,” Keller said.