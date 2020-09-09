Football: Bottineau making improvements with familiar faces

The Bottineau Braves football team is 1-2 in this early part of the season, and Head Coach Zach Keller has all but three-player return this season.

This year the Braves have goals of going .500 and fighting for a playoff spot. Coach Keller adds the team is trying to get more comfortable with a new offense.

“We’re trying to work on some continuity and fluidity and kind of getting everyone comfortable with a lot of new stuff,” adds Head Coach Zach Keller. “A lot different then we did in the past few years so you’re trying to plug people into spots that they can play and getting them confident in those spots.”

“We’re just working to gel right now and work hard to make sure we know what we’re doing,” tells Senior Lineman Riley Biberdorf. “I think it works a lot better for us than last year’s style because we have a little bit of a smaller line and so it kinds of helps us out upfront.”

Bottineau travels to Grafton this Friday.

