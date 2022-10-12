Bottineau enters the final week of the regular season with a 6-1 record in Region 2.

The Braves are back in the playoffs for a second straight year, returning the 11-man game after playing at 9B a year ago.

Aside from getting shut out at Hillsboro/Central Valley two weeks ago, Head Coach Zach Keller likes how his team has competed this season. He said talent at skill positions has changed how their offense calls play.

“We are a pretty balanced team but I thought we would run the ball a little more than we pass our passing game has really excelled this year we have a lot of weapons to cover and it kind of made us more of a 50-50 team instead of being more run-heavy and I think that’s helped us down the stretch here,” Keller said.



The Braves host Park River Friday, Oct. 14 at Rolette High school, kick-off is at 7 p.m.