Football: Bowman County putting up historic numbers in postseason run

Bowman County’s football team is 9-1 on the season, and playing at home for the second round of the playoffs, but it’s the one blemish on their record that changed the Bulldogs’ season.

“I just think that we realized that we were a lot more capable than what we performed that night,” senior Clay Heimer said. “We decided as a team that we weren’t going to let that happen again week in and week out.”

Since the Bulldogs’ 13-6 loss to Shiloh Christian they’ve averaged nearly 33 points per game in five straight wins. The Bulldogs say a different dynamic on offense is changing the game.

“Our line has come a long way,” quarterback Quaid Lardy said. “Last year we had pretty much a bunch of sophomores on there, and now they’re juniors, but they’ve come a long way. Being able to have a running back who can get those long carries, which opens up stuff in the passing game and stuff like that.”

But it’s the Bulldogs’ double edged sword of offense and defense that has gotten them this far.

“It definitely takes the pressure off me a little bit knowing that my defense will get stops,” Lardy said. “It’s bound to happen, but yeah, it takes pressure off me.”

The Bulldogs are giving up just less than eight points per game. Coach Nick Miller credits players putting in the time mentally to understand where they need to be on every snap.

“Our physicality and knowing our jobs, gap assignment and everything; Grant and Mace eating double teams and making me and Roman look good,” senior Carson Massey said.

The Bulldogs are looking good and feeling good, and they’re just two wins away from the first Dakota Bowl appearance in school history.

The Bulldogs host Des Lacs-Burlington on Saturday.