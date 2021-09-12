Football: Braves off to 4-0 start after move to 9-man

The 2021 football season for the Bottineau Braves looks a little different. If you’ve been to a game this year you’ll notice they have two less players out on the field. That’s because they have moved to the 9-man division.

Players said while they’re still getting use to the differences it makes practices more competitive.

“It’s been going pretty well, we’re coming out here and we’re competing with each other everyday it makes practice pretty fun,” Nate Olsen, Senior TE/DL, said. “When we got the numbers before in 11 man we didn’t really have enough guys to go full team but now we can make it really competitive and it’s really fun this year.”

Bottineau has a lot of returners this season and head coach Zach Keller said having senior leadership is huge, especially after the move.

“It’s been great. All four of our captains are seniors, they’re guys that have played in a lot of football they play winter sports too,” Keller said. “They’re vocal and they also lead by example so it’s been easy on me cause it’s kind of like an extension of me and it’s been great.”

The Braves have scored 180 points and only given up 20 to their opponents through four games. Keller credits his offense for stepping up early in the season.

“We’re a pretty solid running team right now, we’ve got two good running backs,” Keller said. “Our offensive line has been doing a good job. We’ve been using a two Quarterback system so it’s been a lot of different guys getting a lot of reps so it’s been going well.”

And Senior Treson Pollman said he hopes to keep this momentum going by simply…

“I think we need to just stick together as a team and keep working. We can’t get complacent can get lazy,” Pollman said.

Bottineau looks to stay undefeated as they travel to TGU on Friday Sept. 17.