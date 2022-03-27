The Bismarck Bucks are looking to get back in the win column after falling short in their home opener last weekend. The Bucks are back at home playing Green Bay for the second time in their first three games.

Blizzard with the ball, Torrance Gibson connects with Damian King Jr for the touchdown. Green Bay up 7 to nothing after the extra point.

Bucks knocking on the endzones door…Jayru Campbell throws to Edgar Allen Poe Jr… he makes an incredible one-handed catch for the touchdown…and celebrates in style with the backflip…Bismarck is down 8 to 7.

Second-quarter now, Campbell finds Alexis Rosario and he muscles his way in for the touchdown. Bucks take the lead 14 to 8.

Later in the quarter, Blizzard on 4th down, the Bucks defense coming up big. Jordan Semanat breaks up the pass in the endzone and Green Bay turns it over on downs.

Bucks hang on to win a close one 29-27.