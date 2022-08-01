The Bismarck Youth Football League handed out equipment to its 670 participating players over the last few days.

The kids got weighed and fitted for helmets and pads for the season. Board members say registration is available all the way up until the first day of practice for any athlete interested in playing football.

“Football, there’s a lot of on-the-field things that we teach,” says Board Member Jon Artz. “but there’s a lot of off-the-field things as well. We try to build character, respect our opponents, respect the officials, respect the coaches, so it kind of encompasses everything that we stand for.”