Football: Center-Stanton prepares for bigger games ahead

The Center-Stanton Wildcats have been a top team in six-man this season. Three games in, and they sit at a perfect 3-0.

Center-Stanton will enter its toughest stretch of the season, where they face defending champs in Drake-Anamoose, followed by undefeated North Border. The Wildcats know that a win over the Raiders will be a huge step towards winning a state title they’ve been so close to claiming.

“I think it’s just because the last couple seasons, we’ve fallen a bit short,” says senior Jayden Hall. “So we have that chip on our shoulder. We want to win so it keeps us level-headed.”

“I think there is more of a passion this game,” says current head coach Levi Hirschkorn. “I think we’re hoping to get revenge on them for the past couple of years. And I think if we do our jobs, we have a pretty good opportunity to do that.”