The Century Patriots are definitely the cinderella team this postseason after their major upset over West Fargo Sheyenne last Friday.

Now they hope to make it upset number two against Fargo Davies. The teams battled a few weeks back, with the Eagles winning by a pair of scores. Century hopes it’s their improved defense that can be the difference.

“Giving up the big plays is what really killed us that game,” says WR/DB Ryan Brynjolfson. “They had a couple of plays probably over 40 yards, probably four or five, and that just can’t happen if you want to win a football game.”

“I think we just got to execute better on defense,” says OL/DL Joel Edland. “We gave up some passes and we kind of just let them run the ball on us. So I think we just got to be good there.”

“You kind of ask the kids, hey, you’ve been in this situation before in big games, in big situations throughout other sports,” says HC Ron Wingenbach. “Football is no different and so, with that being said, it’s kind of a comfort level as a head coach to know that you can look back at the field and say, hey, these kids have been there before in a lot of different ways.”