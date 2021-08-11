Football: Century plays with a physical mindset on every play

The back-to-back undefeated champs return to the practice field this week, looking to bring that same type of physical football that has brought the Patriots to the top.

Century returns some players on the front seven, a hallmark to a defense that has been the Patriots’ strength. Players understand that it’s not just a scheme, but a mindset when playing on this defense.

“You just want to keep being resilient and just keep coming back every play,” says OL/DL Lucas Schweigert. “You don’t want to let up and give that guy you’re going up against confidence that they can beat you. So it’s just every play, they just keep going over and over, and hopefully, you can make them quit eventually, but it’s football, so it just keeps going all game most of the time.”

