Football: Century prepares for a rematch with West Fargo

It’s semifinal week for North Dakota High School football, with just one game separating teams like Century from a trip to the Fargodome.

The Patriots will face West Fargo, a team they beat 41-13 early this season. One thing head coach Ron Wingenbach knows is that early-season games don’t matter when it comes to the postseason, especially when they are still looking for success on offense.

“You know, we’ve had to jockey our offensive line a little bit because of injuries,” says head coach Ron Wingenbach. “That’s certainly no excuse. We expect the next man up to do the job. It’s just a matter of repetition and timing. The one thing that you mentioned is what’s the difference between now and our second, third, fourth games of the year, and I’d say we just have to keep our offense on the field. We got to put some first downs on the year. We’ve been punting a lot more than we should be and it’s things like that we have to clean up.”