The Century Patriots have not played a football game in over 20 days, but that proved to be no problem on Saturday.

The Patriots entered the game 2-0 as one of three teams that is undefeated in the WDA. After a fumble on the first possession, the Patriots scored on their next two possessions to jump out to a 15-0 lead.

The Magicians came back with a strong second half, but were unable to close the gap as the Patriots won 22-16.