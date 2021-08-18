Football: Century will bring the pressure on defense

The high school football season inches a day closer, and one team is ready for another historic season in their recent dominant run. Century hasn’t lost in two seasons, but the question will be if they’re able to do it for the third year in a row.

As the days go along, preseason camp at Century High is bringing a high level of competition.

“It’s good to be suited up with them,” says FB/LB Jacob Bosley. “We got a lot of guys that are just excited to be back on the field and knowing that there are opportunities to play, so we’re all just giving it our all for the first week and the preseason.”

Familiar energy is brought to the practice field in 2021, a winning atmosphere that has consumed this program over the last decade.

“If you look back at the last six, seven, eight years, our senior class has always stepped up and did a great job as far as practice is concerned,” says head coach Ron Wingenbach. “Sometimes we get into the dog days here of these two-a-days and so on, and everybody is a little bit tired and sore, and we always rely on the seniors to kind of set the tone for the whole practice and this year won’t be any different.”

One thing that won’t be different is how the Patriots play defense, an expectation of toughness that starts with the front seven.

“The one thing is that we don’t like our opposing quarterback to get comfortable,” says Wingenbach. “And I think that it doesn’t change this year. Whether we bring pressure off the edge. One thing we will have this year is at linebacker, we have some excellent speed we feel, and we got to be able to move those guys.”

The numbers grab your attention, Century over the last two years has given up just under 10 points per game.

“We try to just do a lot of speed and power and just blow things up,” says OL/DL Lucas Schweigert. “The more chaos you cause, the harder it makes the offense to run those plays, so we send a lot of blitzes. We’ll be twisting, just controlling our gaps hopefully.”

With each passing year, the results may be the same at Century, but each senior class wants to make their mark.

“Being a senior, I just want to go get one that I can say that ‘I kind of lead this group,” says Schweigert. “Or me and my fellow seniors lead this group to a championship and every year the seniors kind of pride themselves on that. So it’s been fun seeing the rest of the seniors do it, and it would be great if the rest of us can finally go out and get one too.”