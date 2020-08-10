Football: Century’s winning culture the key to success

Football season is finally back, something the Century Patriots have been counting down to since they hoisted the championship trophy last season.

“Just exciting, that’s all I felt,” senior quarterback Noah Schaffner said. “Really excited to get out with the boys again. Long six months. We didn’t get track, so we’re ready to compete again.”

“Oh it feels great,” senior Andrew Leingang said. “It’s awesome to be back with the guys. We’ve been working hard this summer, and looking forward to making the most out of every opportunity we get.”

If anyone knows how to take advantage of opportunities it’s the Patriots. They have won three of the last five Class AAA championships, and they don’t plan on slowing down any time soon.

“I just want to take us back to the dome,” Schaffner said. “Win in the dome. That’s always the goal.”

This year’s senior class says the winning culture established by last year’s team has carried over, and the pursuit for perfection hasn’t stopped.

“It’s tough to win, but it’s even harder to continue to win and keep that winning culture,” senior Leingang said.

The Patriots return seven offensive starters all with multiple years of playoff experience, which is something they believe gives them the upper hand.

“I think number one it’s the process of the season, and I think that really benefits a team when they’ve been through that process,” head coach Ron Wingenbach said.

The Patriots process will look much the same in a season where so much is different, but coach Wingenbach says it’s important to continue taking the season day by day.

“There’s a lot of big games. Every Friday night is the biggest game of the year, and then you work your way into the playoffs, and from the playoffs, you move on hopefully,” Wingenbach said.

The Patriots path to the dome starts against Legacy on August 28.