Football season is here and with games starting in less than a week a few teams held joint scrimmages this weekend to practice against different opponents.

Shiloh Christian hosted a trio of Region four teams at the Class 11B level with Beulah, Dickinson Trinity and Killdeer all coming together to compete. Coaches say it’s always a good measuring stick to be able to hit the field against opposing teams, and it might even give a competitive edge later in the season.

“It’s good to just see some people in some different spots, because we don’t always have that opportunity at practice,” Beulah Head Coach Jim Dooley said. “You have to go against each other. When you can go against another team that’s kind of similar skill wise it’s not just against a freshman or a trash can, which we go against a lot at practice, so going against a body that moves is certainly a good help and gets you ready for the season.”

“The added advantage here is we have three teams from our region at this scrimmage, and it’s an opportunity for us to see what they’ve got, how they’re looking, what they’re running this year and things like that,” Dickinson Trinity Head Coach John Odermann said.

Friday it’ll be Dickinson Trinity kicking things off at DLB. Shiloh Christian hosts Ray-Powers Lake to start the season.

Killdeer will start their season at home on Friday against Stanley, and Beulah kicks off on Saturday as they take a trip to play Turtle Mountain.