Saturday night was win or go home for the Mandan Braves, and they stood up to the challenge with a big win. The Braves needed to defeat Jamestown in order to secure the three seed in the state playoffs. A loss would have meant the end of the season for Mandan.

The Braves jumped out to a 24-0 lead going into halftime, and never looked back. They tacked on two more touchdowns in the second half to win 38-7.