Football: Class B season opens on a wet and rainy Friday night

The 2021 football season is officially underway under the new realigned divisions. Class B got started on a rainy Friday, with a classic rivalry and a defending state champ in action.

11B Football Scores:
Hazen (12), Linton-HMB-S-Z (13) – OT
Shiloh Christian (13), Harvey/Wells County (43)
Killdeer (7), Bowman County (12)
Bishop Ryan (12), Dickinson Trinity (18)
Des Lacs-Burlington (14), Nedrose (12)
South Prairie-Max (0), Rugby (32)
Oakes (0), Buelah (21)
Park River (0), Southern McLean (6) – 2OT
Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (0), Velva/Garrison (14)

9B Football Scores:
New Salem-Almont (26), Beach (0)
Surrey (58), Tioga (28)
Ray/Powers Lake (40), Berthold (8)
Bottineau (36), Four Winds (6)
TGU (34), Benson County (6)
Central McLean (46), Richardton-Taylor-Hebron (6)
Hettinger-Scranton (16), Kidder County (14)
Napoleon-GS (44), Mott-Regent (24)
South Border (26), Grant County/Flasher (20)
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (38), Alexander (0)

