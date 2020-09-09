Football: Clay Feland showing what he’s capable of this season

The Legacy Sabers are making a big impression early in the season.

Through two games, a close loss to Century and a big-time win at Williston, the Sabers are receiving votes in the polls. The man at QB is first-year starter senior Clay Feland. In his game against the Patriots, Feland scored four touchdowns and put up over 400 yards combined on the ground and through the air.

“We’ve discovered some things about Clay that we probably didn’t see as much in practice.” says head coach Chris Clements. “Clay’s experience is getting better and better everyday. His decision making is getting better and better everyday.”

Legacy returns to action next Friday when they visit Jamestown.

