While we’re in the heart of summer sports, football season will be here before we know it.

For current and former NDSU football players, this fall is a year of new beginnings after last season’s disappointing finish.

Entering the 2023 season, NDSU Football hopes to turn the page on a 45-21 loss to South Dakota State in the FCS championship.

This dissatisfying finish has returning seniors ready for a shot at redemption.

“I think we’re all pushing each other to be the best versions of ourselves so we can be the best team we can be. We’re excited to get into July here and get into the thick of our summer workouts where it gets a little tough. We’re excited to get rolling for fall camp in August and excited for game one out in Minneapolis,” Senior Offensive Guard Jake Kubas said.

“I think we have a really good team this year and I think the guys are rallying together. We just brought in the new freshman so getting them up to speed. As a team, we’ve just gotten a lot closer since we’ve lost. I think we’re more hungry than we’ve ever been and we’re just chomping at the bit to get out there and play again,” Senior Quarterback Cam Miller said.

“Obviously it’s a really talented team in general, and then when you talk about their D-line, they’ve got some very good players like the returning defensive player of the year coming back. So there’s a lot of talent and for me, it’s really going to be going out and showing that playing with great effort and showing them that I know what I’m doing playbook wise and just kind of letting the cards fall where they fall,” Waege said.

He’ll hope to carve out a role in the NFL like Cordell Volson has, entering his second season in Cincinnati after a run to the AFC Championship game, setting his sights on the Lombardi Trophy.

“It’s time to finish the mission. Just be hungry and every single day come to work with the drive and the determination to get better so that at the end of the year, we’re looking back at the season and everything we’ve set out to accomplish, we’ve accomplished,” Volson said.