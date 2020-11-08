Football: Dakota Bowl brackets set after a full Saturday of semifinal games

Class AA, A and 9-man teams punched their ticket to Fargo on Saturday.

In class AA, St. Mary’s earned it’s sixth state title appearance in the last eight seasons. The Saints defeated Kindred 20-15 at home.

Beulah went on the road and defeated Hillsboro-Central Valley for the first time in their last three meetings. The Miners won 21-6 to earn their second straight appearance in the Dakota Bowl.

In class A, Lisbon defeated Velva 40-33 to move on and face Langdon-Edmore-Munich in the state championship. The Cardinals defeated Bishop Ryan 55-27 on Saturday.

In 9-man, Linton-HMB went on the road and upset LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 46-38 in a game that came down to the wire. The Lions earned their first state championship appearance since 2011. They’ll face Cavalier next week, which defeated Beach 30-20.