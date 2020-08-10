Football: Des Lacs Burlington’s competition in the quarterback room

The Des Lacs Burlington Lakers kicked off football practice today. The Lakers are looking to improve after a 6-4 season last year ended with a first round playoff exit.

The Lakers are going into this season with a new head football coach in Taylor Teske. Teske returns about 12 players and he feels with this group he can build a competitive team for a very competitive region. The Lakers are having quarterback battle to see who the signal will be for the team.

“Its always unique when you have to start fresh from a QB because we just graduated our QB that had been starting for 3 years so this is kind of a new thing we are looking for a quarterback, says Head Coach Taylor Teske. “It’ll just be interesting to see what kids kind of elevate themselves in some of those open spots.”

“I think its good, because it creates good competition and really brings out the best in everybody I think,” Blake Wacha Senior quarterback.

Coach Teske hopes to make a decision by the end of the week on who will be his starter week one.