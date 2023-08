BISMARCK, N.D. — The Beulah Miners hit the field for their first practice on Thursday. After winning a region title last year, the Miners welcome only four freshmen to the team, and the roster size has decreased.

Despite the smaller roster number, Beulah is confident in the players that are on the field, and the expectations stay the same for a prgoram that was one win shy of the Dakota Bowl a season ago.