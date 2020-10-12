Football: Dickinson focused on sustaining drives on offense

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dickinson’s football team picked up its first win of the season on Friday night over Williston.

The Midgets have started putting together complete games, something they say they struggled with early in the season.

Another focus has been sustaining drives on the offensive side of the ball. The Midgets believe that keeping their offense on the field could serve as their best defense, and vice versa, but they know they will have to win all three phases of the game as they enter the toughest stretch of their season.

“Our offense has the ability to make some big plays, but we also have the ability to drive the football, and if we can do that then we aren’t playing defense all night,” assistant coach Dave Michaelson said. “By the same token, if we get off the field, let our offense have that chance and maybe give them could field position, then you have that part of it taken care of.”

The Midgets travel to take on Century Friday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Dickinson football

Rugby Volleyball

Plays of the week

Big road repairs in Turtle Mountain

Prepping your boat for winter

Checking car seats for cooler weather

Experts warn of scam targeting donors

Robert One Minute 10-11-20

Somerset Court COVID-19 outbreak grows

COVID-19 ND Watch 10-11-20

Volleyball

WDA Swimming

WDA Football

State Tennis

NDHSAA Soccer

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-10-20

Call for help for victims of human trafficking

Pink badges at the Berthold Police Dept.

Robert One Minute 10-10

Class AA Football

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss