Football: Dickinson focused on sustaining drives on offense

Dickinson’s football team picked up its first win of the season on Friday night over Williston.

The Midgets have started putting together complete games, something they say they struggled with early in the season.

Another focus has been sustaining drives on the offensive side of the ball. The Midgets believe that keeping their offense on the field could serve as their best defense, and vice versa, but they know they will have to win all three phases of the game as they enter the toughest stretch of their season.

“Our offense has the ability to make some big plays, but we also have the ability to drive the football, and if we can do that then we aren’t playing defense all night,” assistant coach Dave Michaelson said. “By the same token, if we get off the field, let our offense have that chance and maybe give them could field position, then you have that part of it taken care of.”

The Midgets travel to take on Century Friday night.