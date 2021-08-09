Football: Dickinson relying on two-way players to make an impact early

The Dickinson Midgets kicked off fall practice today, and there’s a lot of anticipation for game day with their program.

Dickinson returns 15 seniors this year, which is less than usual, but they feel there’s a lot of opportunities for the sophomore class to step up and make an impact right away.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that play both ways so we have to be able to get those guys ready to play, and we also have to develop some of our underclassmen so we can have that depth and provide that on Friday nights,” John Tuchscherer.

“I think it’s going to be very important to have those main key guys playing both ways to step up and make an impact,” senior Troy Berg said.

Dickinson opens its season at home against Jamestown on August 27.