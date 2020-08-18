Football: Dickinson State returns to the practice field in hopes of completing a season

Dickinson State University’s football team had it’s first official practice today.

The Blue Hawks return to the field as one of the few teams in the country that are able to play this fall.

All of the players have been tested for COVID-19, and coaches say they do daily temperature checks, while also monitoring the symptoms of players. All of those safety measures are an effort to make a college football season happen in North Dakota.

“We really took a lot of precautions to make sure that we were ready to go,” head coach Pete Stanton said. “We know there’s going to be some bumps along the road, but we’re doing a lot of things in the locker room and a lot of things prepractice, a lot of things as far as the way we structure our practice to make sure we get through this all.”

Dickinson State travels to Dakota State to open the season on September 12.

