The Dickinson Trinity Titans have been rolling through 2022, getting seven straight wins to start the season. That’s something that hasn’t been done since 2009, but it’s their three-point loss to Beulah in the region title game that’s teaching them the most about this team.

“I think it might actually better us and prove that we are able to lose, and it just reminded us that we need to come work hard every day at practice,” junior running back Ty Dassinger said.

Defensively the Titans are giving up nearly 25 points per game, which is something that is making them step back and reassess where there might be room for improvement, whether that’s through different schemes or by playing a bigger game.

“Maybe there’s some size advantages and stuff that we get by moving some guys around,” Titans’ Head Coach John Odermann said. “Just finding those pieces on the chessboard, where you’re going to put them, and where are we going to be the most successful with those guys on the team.”

For the players it’s about getting back to the basics of alignment and assignment football.

“I think we need to learn our responsibilities,” Dassinger said. “Every player has a specific gap they need to be in, so we just need to do some studying and figure out where everyone needs to be and just learn our responsibilities a little bit better.”

“You know, guys like Ty Dassinger and Jeremiah Jilek, Cole Kadrmas — what can we do to disguise those blitzes and make it look like they’re coming,” Odermann explained. “Or make it look like they’re not coming and then send them. That’s something that we need to improve on, and I think that’s something we’re going to be working on in the coming weeks.”

While the Titans hope to improve on defense, they are confident their offense can keep up with anyone after averaging 47 points per game during the regular season, but at the end of the day they know the next game is never guaranteed.

“Once you get to playoff time that’s bonus game territory where you’re either earning that next game or you’re turning the pads in,” Odermann said.

The Titans host Ray Powers Lake in the first round on Saturday.