Dickinson Trinity kicked off three games in three days at the Biesiot Activities Center with a Thursday night game against Shiloh Christian.

Trinity got off to a great start, returning an interception for a touchdown 75 yards, giving the Titans a 6-0 lead.

However, it was the Skyhawks that played their best game of the season so far, shutting down the Titans offense in their 14-6 win on the road.