Football: Dickinson Trinity ready for tough battle against Bowman County

Class 11B football is set for a big matchup in the southwest region this Friday night between Dickinson Trinity and Bowman County.

The Titans and Bulldogs will be battling in Dickinson with a chance to earn good playoff positioning going into the last three weeks of the season. The Titans say the key for beating the Bulldogs this week will be winning on the offensive and defensive lines.

“We’ve done well against some big fronts so far this year,” Titans head coach John Odermann said. “We just need to make sure we bring that same attitude and that same effort at the point of attack and try to control that line of scrimmage. You know, we’re 3-1 and I think the three games that we were able to come away with a victory were the games that we were able to control the line of scrimmage.”

The Bowman County vs Dickinson Trinity game will be featured on Friday Night Frenzy at 10 PM.