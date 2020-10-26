Football: Dickinson Trinity stepping up as a defensive team

Dickinson Trinity’s football team is headed to the second round of the playoffs after a win over Nedrose.

While many people talk about the Titans offense, their defense has shown up big this season only allowing 15 points per game. The Titans have yet to give up more than 30 points this season, but the defense will be tested this week against a Velva team who averages 39 points per game.

“I would say our identity as a football team is a good solid defensive football team, because we’ve done a good job of defending against really good offensive teams,” head coach John Odermann said. “Being able to do that has, I think, garnered a lot of confidence on the team.”

The Aggies defeated Trinity 26-21 less than a month ago in a game that was scheduled last minute after both teams lost a game due to COVID-19.