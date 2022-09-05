Dickinson Trinity football is on fire after winning its first three games by an average margin of nearly 36 points, and it’s thanks in part to a unique approach off the field.

The Titans are utilizing a new cell phone app that allows their players to learn the playbook more efficiently. The app, called Team Nation, has flashcards that help athletes test themselves on what they know. Head Coach John Odermann says it’s made the program better overall from the JV level up to varsity.

“It’s been a great advantage for us to tell the kids, ‘Hey this is your homework for tonight, this is the quiz that’s going to be on there,'” Odermann explained. “They’ve embraced it and that’s been really great and I thought we saw that come to fruition”

The Titans have a big test on the road this Friday night against Shiloh Christian. KX Sports will have that game on the Friday night Frenzy.