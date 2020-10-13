Football: Dickinson Trinity’s offense leading the way to the playoffs

Dickinson Trinity’s football team has bounced back this year after a 3-5 finish last season. The Titans have clinched home field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs with a 6-2 regular season record, so what’s the big difference from last year?

“Running the ball,” senior Tanner Soehren said. “Last year we had to stick to passing because our line wasn’t really pushing good enough.”

The Titans have exploded on the ground, riding the legs of senior Nathaniel Jilek who has rushed for over 1,100 yards. Another year of experience up front has given number 42 more confidence out of the backfield.

“Having so much more room and letting me do my job, what I’m supposed to do,” Jilek said. “They’re doing a great job doing what they’re supposed to do opening the holes, and they do it for me so I know I can do it for them.”

Jillek isn’t the only threat though. The Titans have 11 players that have run the ball this season.

“He’s also a pretty good decoy,” head coach John Odermann said. “I think play action is a huge thing that’s in our back pocket that we’ve got because of him. There’s a lot of different things in the offensive arsenal that we’ve got that we can do because we’ve got a guy like Nathaniel.”

The Titans are also getting it done through the air, completing 57% of passes to ten different receivers.

“You can be balanced in other ways too,” Odermann said. “It doesn’t always ave to be that 50/50 run/pass balance. You can also balance it by showing off some of your other weapons.”

The Titans will need all of those offensive threats as they move towards their goal, a chance to play in the Dakota Bowl for the first time since 2006.

“To win it all,” Soehren said. “We’ve been so close my freshman and sophomore year, and it sucks losing that game before the championship.”

Trinity is off this Friday before the playoffs begin next week.