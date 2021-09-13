Football: Dickinson’s defense improving in 2021

Dickinson’s football team is coming off a huge home win over Fargo North to give them their first victory of the season.

A big emphasis for the Midgets leading up to this point has been improving their defense from last season. They are giving up just under 24 points per game this year and still working to get that number even lower.

“Defensively, you know I thought at times we did really well, but we’ve got to take care of the big play,” Dickinson head coach John Tuchscherer said. “That really hurt us last year. We’d get teams in second and third and long and get beat over the top of a big play, so we’ve just got to be a little more disciplined in order for us to have some success this year defensively. “

Dickinson hosts top ranked Century this Friday night.