The Dickinson Midgets are back in pads as they prepare for the first game in a few weeks.

DHS returns a lot of experience in the trenches, a strength they’ve leaned on throughout the last few years. Dickinson felt there was momentum to their semifinal finish last season, and it’s translating to camp.

“I thought as the year went on, we were playing our best football at the end of the year,” says HC John Tuchscherer. “We have a lot of those guys back this year so it’s a good starting point for us. The leadership that they’ve provided here over the last week for our young guys has been great.”

“A lot of progression from the first day,” says OL/DL Max Wilkinson. “A lot of the younger guys are getting more physical up front. A lot of the returning older guys keep with the intensity and overall, getting to become better players every day.”