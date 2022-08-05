Football teams across the state are getting back into the swing of things with day two of practice.

In 9-man, the Divide Country Maroons are coming off one of their best seasons in recent history. This year Co-Head coach Nate Nelson said they have a solid amount of experienced players returning.

While the 2022 season is just getting started he hopes that his team can focus on consistently improving with each chance they get.

“We want to get a little bit better each time we practice, each time we play we want to see a little bit of improvement, so that’s kind of our thing we keep harping on the kids you got to get a little better each day doesn’t have to be a giant leap forward but let’s see some improvement from one day to the next and one game to the next,” Nelson said.