Another playoff team hoping to get back to the post season is Des Lacs/Burlington.

The Lakers 2021 season came to a close in the quarterfinals with a loss to Bowman County.

DLB has plenty of talent to replenish from last year’s squad, as the team hopes the younger players can use last season’s playoff experience to their advantage.

“We understand the work that needs to be put in. We lost quite a bit, and we definitely have a lot of holes to fill, but those younger kids are focused and determined to make that the floor and try to get another step, or even two steps further coming into this year,” Head Coach Taylor Teske said.

“Practice has been going good, we’ve all been working hard to get to where we were last year and we’ve all been trying to get conditioned and it’s been a process,” Senior Wide Receiver Eli Hennessy said.

Game one for the Lakers is a matchup at home against Dickinson Trinity on August 19.