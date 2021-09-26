Football: Drake-Anamoose using 2021 season to grow program

Drake-Anamoose is coming off back-to-back state championships. The Raiders finished the 2021 season with a record of 1-4.

Head Coach Bryan Doerr says having great seasons this season helps build the team for future seasons.

“Our older guys they were there when we weren’t winning games and they were also there when we were winning state championships so it takes that leadership, teaching them how we get back from losses to how we bounce back from those and how we become a winning football team again,” Doerr said.

The 6-man bracket for the state tournament has yet to be released so the Raiders wait patiently to see if they are heading back to the state tournament.

