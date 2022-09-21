Ben Schepp is in year two as the starting Quarterback of Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison.

The Aggies are 5-0 this season ranked third in this week’s football poll.

The Velva offense has been electric the past two weeks, averaging 53 points in wins over South-Prairie Max and Nedrose, with Schepp throwing for 358 yards and five touchdowns in the victory over the Cardinals to win our Friday Night Frenzy week three athlete of the week.

“Receivers and O-line have been opening up our pass game and figuring out our run game and everything is starting to come together, we’ve just got to get everything better. Every practice just got to get better and get to our goal of the Dakota Bowl,” Schepp said.