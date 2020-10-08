Football: Grant County/Flasher entering the toughest stretch of the schedule

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Grant County-Flasher’s football team has just one loss going into its final stretch of the regular season, but the Storm’s toughest tests are still ahead.

They play two of the top four teams in the state before playoffs kick-off. The Storm have already clinched a playoff spot, but their games against Kidder County and Linton-HMB will determine what seed they are ahead of the tournament.

“It’s been a slow and gradual build, and we’re trying to build things up day by day getting a little better, improving on some things,” head coach Jamie Krenz.

“We know it just is going to get tougher every week,” says senior Jace Friesz. “So we know coming into practice each week you have to be more focused, you have to lock in and you’ve got to be ready because it doesn’t get any easier from here on out. “

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

WDA Girl's Swimming

High School Volleyball

Importance of XRays

COVID-19 Relief

Returning Face to Face

Tioga Airport Changes

Loedon Funeral

Surrey Support

Award Given

Grant County/Flasher Football

Thursday, October 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-8

NPL Resurgence

Cyber Safe

Air Filtration

Hit a Deer?

Fire Prevention Week

Spike In Deaths

Garrison Volleyball

Behavioral Health

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss