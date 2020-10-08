Football: Grant County/Flasher entering the toughest stretch of the schedule

Grant County-Flasher’s football team has just one loss going into its final stretch of the regular season, but the Storm’s toughest tests are still ahead.

They play two of the top four teams in the state before playoffs kick-off. The Storm have already clinched a playoff spot, but their games against Kidder County and Linton-HMB will determine what seed they are ahead of the tournament.

“It’s been a slow and gradual build, and we’re trying to build things up day by day getting a little better, improving on some things,” head coach Jamie Krenz.

“We know it just is going to get tougher every week,” says senior Jace Friesz. “So we know coming into practice each week you have to be more focused, you have to lock in and you’ve got to be ready because it doesn’t get any easier from here on out. “