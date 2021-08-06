Football: Grant County/Flasher will lean on the few seniors they have

Grant County Flasher is coming off of last season as regional champs but is looking towards getting rid of the bad taste of an opening round defeat in the postseason.

The Storm will be a very young team going into 2021. Only a few seniors are on the roster, with one of them in Quarterback Jace Friecz, who will be a big part of where they go this season.

“I think just trying to encourage the younger guys more to step up,” says QB/LB Jace Friecz. “To bring it because we know our scout players are just as important as our starting players. We need everybody if we want to win on Friday nights.”

“The beauty of Jace is that he’s not only great on the field, but he’s great in the classroom,” says head coach Jamie Krenz. “He just does great things for us leadership wise and the kids gravitate towards him and look up to him and he’s just a really good leader.”

The Storm opens their season on August 20th when they take on South Border on the road.