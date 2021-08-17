Football: Grant County/Flasher’s strength comes from their line

The season gets going on Friday for most teams in the state, including the Grant County Flasher Storm.

The Storm will look to move the ball on the ground with a running back by committee approach. The balance of the attack, mixed with some play-action pass, will play to the strength of their offense, which will be upfront, including returning starter Kayedenn Rivinius.

“For our team, the line is everything,” says OL/DL Kayedenn Rivinius. “This year, it sounds like it’s going to depend on this line. Passing, it should work well. We’re all pretty good at pass blocking. Then that run game is just a matter of us firing off the ball first, knowing the count, getting to the defense before they can get to us.”